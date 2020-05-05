45,000 applications for Bounce Back Loans in first 24 hours

Banks received more than 45,000 applications in a single day for a new loan scheme designed to support small businesses through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Barclays received more than 200 applications in the first minute for the Bounce Back Loan scheme, which went live at 9am yesterday [Monday 4 May], according to the BBC.

HSBC has received 12,820 applications so far and NatWest has received 10,000 applications.

The scheme has been designed to give small businesses quick and easy-to-access loans. Businesses can borrow between £2,000 and £50,000. The government will provide lenders with a 100% guarantee and cover the cost of fees and interest for the amount in the first 12 months. No repayments are due during the first year to enable firms to weather the pandemic.

The loans will not require forward-looking eligibility tests, but just a “simple, quick, standard” application form for businesses. The chancellor said the loans should arrive within 24 hours of approval for most firms.

Independent retailers cautiously welcomed the scheme but told Drapers they were concerned about taking on new debt.