Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

£4m investment for activewear brand Varley

23 October 2019By

Full screenVarley 190729 06 kellambra centurylegging vinesweat mojavesnake cotton 109

Activewear brand Varley has secured $5m (£3.9m) investment to drive new growth through expanded distribution, new product ranges and expansion into new markets across Asia. 

The funding comes from Lavendo Investments, owned by Ron Dennis, the former chairman and CEO of McLaren Technology Group, and Brightfolk A/S, owned by CEO of Bestseller Anders Holch Povlsen.

Dennis will join the Varley Board to support founders Ben and Lara Mead. 

The investment will be used to strengthen Varley’s management team, and the business already in talks with some senior candidates. It also plans to develop its ecommerce offer further, strengthen its distribution and create new ranges including ski and travel collections. 

Since being founded in 2017 the business has recorded strong growth in Europe and the US. Sales for the year to September 2019 have risen to $8m (£6.2m). 

 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.