500 jobs at risk at H&M warehouse

H&M is reportedly set to close its warehouse near Stoke-on-Trent and relocate to a new site in Milton Keynes.

The move will put around 500 jobs at risk.

XPO Logistics, which runs the Stoke-on-Trent warehouse located at Sideway, has told the BBC that H&M is due to open a new warehouse at an undisclosed location in Milton Keynes later this year and that employees will be offered the chance to move to the new site.

“About 129 XPO colleagues and around 400 agency warehouse colleagues” are affected, XPO and H&M said.

“H&M and XPO continue to work closely to find and discuss suitable solutions for those currently employed by XPO and working on the H&M account, and affected XPO employees have been offered the option to transfer to the new H&M site at Milton Keynes,” they added in a joint statement.

XPO added that it was trying to find another client to replace H&M at the Sideway site.