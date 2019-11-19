74% of shoppers to avoid stores on Black Friday

UK retailers hoping to capitalise on in-store sales this Black Friday may be disappointed, as three-quarters of consumers plan to avoid the high street come 29 November.

This is particularly true of millennials and baby boomers – 89% of whom said they intend to avoid physical stores. Meanwhile, 68% of generation X shoppers also said they would not be shopping in store this Black Friday.

A new survey carried out by customer experience company Genesys also showed that 53% of UK shoppers never shop in store during the annual Sales event.

One-third, 33%, cited crowded shopping environments as the biggest issue, while 27% claimed it is easier to shop online.

In terms of actual purchases, 85% said they base their Black Friday purchasing decisions on how well a retailer deals with customer service issues, and 43% on value for money.

Vice-president of Genesys UK and Ireland Mark Armstrong said: “During this heightened shopping season, consumers not only look for the best possible deals, but increasingly base their purchasing decisions on how well businesses respond to issues, such as returns and technical support.

“Therefore, it is important that regardless of the sales channel, brands provide positive experiences and have the means to effectively communicate with customers to solve queries or complaints.”