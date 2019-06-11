A Cold Wall scoops BFC/GQ menswear prize

Ross, an alumni of Drapers 30 under 30 initiative, will receive a £150,000 cash prize and 12 months mentoring to help accelerate his business. The fund is the UK’s biggest menswear prize for emerging talent, organised by the BFC, menswear magazine GQ and supported by JD.com.

Brands Liam Hodges, Cottweiler, Edward Crutchley and Wales Bonner were shortlisted for this year’s prize.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the BFC, said: “Each designer has a bright future ahead of them. There can only be one winner and Samuel proved to be the strongest candidate with the most comprehensive business strategy and decisive plans on how to use the fund to his best advantage to propel and cement A Cold Wall on the global stage.”