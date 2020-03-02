A Hume Country Clothing in Kelso in the Scottish Borders has been sold to the managing director of knitwear manufacturer William Lockie for an undisclosed sum.

Celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, the countrywear independent was bought by the Nuttall family – which owns shares in knitwear producer William Lockie – on 31 January.

Founded in 1874, William Lockie is also based in the Scottish borders in Hawick. It produces knitwear brand William Lockie, which is stocked in both A Hume stores. A menswear, womenswear and women’s footwear store is located at 46 The Square, Kelso, and a menswear and men’s footwear store is at 22 Horsemarket, Kelso.

Previous owners Archie and Karen Hume will still work in the business, and Archie will continue as the face of the business. There will be no change to the business name, and all staff will continue on the same contracts. Both bricks-and-mortar stores and the online arm will operate as normal from Kelso.

Rachel Nuttall, William Lockie managing director David Nuttall’s daughter, has joined the business as a director.

“This is a great opportunity for us”, Karen Hume told Drapers. “David purchasing the business offers the opportunity to acquire our business and keep our local shops local, and keep all our staff on, which was so important for us. The most important thing for us is that the new owners will operate the business in exactly the same way as we have done with everything remaining as it is in Kelso in Archie’s name.”

She added: “Everything will continue as it is. Both Archie and I will still be here in the same capacity.”

A Hume Country Clothing won Retailer of the Year at the 2014 Drapers Independents Awards. The business was founded by Archie Hume’s grandfather, Arch, in 1929. Archie took the reins in 1987.