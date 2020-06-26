A new approach to restructuring

A new wave of restructurings and acquisitions is hitting the fashion retail sector as the coronavirus support schemes are coming to an end and stores are reopening. Experts tell Drapers that retailers will need to take a holistic approach to survive, aided by a new government bill.

The pre-pack administration and company voluntary arrangement are once again taking centre stage as the retail industry enters its next phase of coronavirus survival.

In recent weeks, Monsoon Accessorize was bought by its owner, Peter Simon, via a pre-pack administration deal that is likely to result in the closure of half of its stores. AllSaints launched a CVA across its UK and US store portfolio and Britain’s largest footwear manufacturer, Hotter Shoes, announced it will cull its store count from 61 to 15 using the controversial insolvency procedure.

Monsoon Accessorize founder rescued the business via pre-pack administration this month

“There has been a significant uptick in the level of restructuring activity across the consumer sector and the level of retail enquiries has increased more recently,” says Clare Kennedy, director in the retail practice at restructuring consultant AlixPartners.

“The recent rent quarter day and the go-ahead from the government [to reopen] is likely to be a tipping point for many. The level of investment required to reopen is substantial and we are already starting to see retailers confirm that they won’t reopen their entire estate, which will start to drive a lot of restructuring activity.”

Turning off the tap

The market initially experienced a short hiatus in restructurings thanks to government support including the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme introduced in March. Other support involved a 12-month business rates holiday, options to defer VAT payments due between 20 March and 30 June, 12 month-interest free loans and insolvency protection.

The total number of company insolvencies in England and Wales actually fell by 17% in April compared with 2019. This year-on-year decline widened to 30% in May as a temporary ban on winding-up petitions from creditors came into effect from 27 April to 30 June.

However, as chancellor Rishi Sunak prepares to wind down the furlough scheme from August and businesses emerge from lockdown with increased debt from government loans, many are faced with difficult decisions.

“What is dawning on retailers is that once they come out of lockdown, despite all of these [government] measures, they are going to be well down on revenues,” says PWC partner Zelf Hussain. “In the meantime, they have built up a load of costs in terms of outstanding rents and supplier payments, and deferred VAT and PAYE. Looking at that mixture, it’s not surprising a lot of fashion retailers are saying they are going to have to restructure their businesses in some way.”

Rent decimation

At this month’s rent quarter day, early statistics showed that UK retailers paid just 13.8% of rent due to landlords. Many are reassessing their portfolios and are threatening landlords with store closures if rents are not reduced.

Yet although stores are part of the problem, they must not be retailers’ only focus. It is pertinent for businesses to take note of changing consumer trends as a result of the crisis. Most importantly: the accelerated shift to online.

Almost one in five consumers said they were expecting to shop more online in the next two years, EY’s Future Consumer Index, published earlier this month, showed.

Historically retailers have reacted to this trend in a siloed way, cutting stores and reducing rents across large legacy portfolios. However, a more holistic approach to restructuring is needed to futureproof retail businesses, experts tell Drapers.

“What the lockdown has shown is that companies need to think more fundamentally about the shape of their business,” says PWC’s Hussain. “What is the new normal and what is the product proposition? How are they going to attract customers? Those sorts of aspects aren’t just property. They are much wider.

“Anything that just focuses on one group of shareholders and doesn’t address where the market is going and what propositions will actually appeal to customers, is going to be short termism again and those businesses will likely have another round of restructuring or insolvency,” he adds.

Martin Carr, strategic retail adviser at EY, agrees: “So many restructuring plans have addressed the property issue and haven’t addressed the digital issue or the relationship with the customer issue as customers change their behaviours.

“All those things need to change as part of a restructuring plan. Certainly, we are focused on a holistic restructuring to position a business for ongoing success rather than just a short-term sticking plaster – which is what we’ve seen the CVA as [historically].”

Restructuring plan

To aid in this, the government is introducing a new restructuring plan that can be used by solvent or insolvent companies and stops a single class of creditors from blocking a valid restructuring scheme. The plan is part of the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Bill 2020, which gained royal ascent this week.

It updates previous restructuring legislation with the introduction of cross-class cram-down (CCCD). The feature means providing conditions protecting creditors’ interests have been satisfied, a restructuring can be approved even if not all classes of creditors have agreed.

“It’s a new tool that allows a fuller and fairer restructuring plan for businesses and we are expecting it to change the landscape of restructuring across the retail sector,” says Carr.

The landscape has never been more difficult for retailers to plan and execute restructuring strategies, as the pandemic and its social and economic impacts continue to evolve.

“It is probably the hardest time ever to prepare financial projections,” says Blair Nimmo, KPMG’s UK head of restructuring and global head of insolvency. “They are usually based on your historic experience, but we don’t have historic experience of this, so they are stabs in the dark.

“However, the importance of these projections has never been more emphasised,” he adds. “What is key is that you need to update them on a weekly basis and try and take your stakeholders with you. You need to be speaking to your funders and lenders on a regular basis.”

Retailers must not only build in flexibility to their contingency plans but also their businesses for the long term to withstand future consumer trends or a potential second wave of coronavirus at the tail end of the year.

Flexible approach

AlixPartners’ Kennedy tells Drapers: “To build in flexibility for all stakeholders is the most important element of any restructuring at the moment. Businesses need to consider medium term flexibility rather than a short term fix – if they don’t, they will end up in the same position in a couple of years’ time.”

Against a backdrop of turmoil however, some are capitalising on the opportunity to snap up brands at good prices and reposition them digitally.

Boohoo rescued the online businesses of Oasis (pictured) and Warehouse earlier this month

Boohoo Group recently completed a £197.7m equity fundraising to finance an acquisition spree, and the online businesses of Oasis and Warehouse were its first purchase this month. The business continues to add brands to its existing online platform, benefitting from its infrastructure, supply chain and operating model.

It is an approach that private equity and investment firms are also taking, as they form new subsidiaries to accrue brand portfolios. London-based firm SCP set up Torque brands in May to “acquire a portfolio of complementary British brands into one centralised shared services platform”. TM Lewin was its first acquisition.

“There continues to be opportunistic funds looking at picking up businesses and restructuring them,” says Kennedy. “Some are looking to acquire brands and work with operating partners across different jurisdictions, while others are looking to slim down businesses and hold them as a standalone business in a portfolio.”

KPMG’s Nimmo predicts we may see more businesses disappear from the high street as some brands are repositioned as online-only.

“It’s possible we will see some major consolidators of brands. If you can get a handful of brands on to existing platforms with the infrastructure in place already, then they can prove to be quite successful,” he says.

Double-edged sword

Private-equity owners are a contentious topic within the industry, as many retailers take the opinion that they take an emotionless and short-term approach to driving profits.

However, “it’s better than allowing them to disappear completely”, Nimmo points out.

PWC’s Hussain agrees: “I know PE can be scary for some people but ultimately, they buy with a view to increasing it’s worth. They are a bit more commercial, but they are there to grow value like any entrepreneur would.”

The experts predict that restructuring activity that would have taken 12 to 18 months will likely be condensed into the end of the year. Coronavirus has increased the pace at which retailers must adapt their offerings, and all retailers should be looking at how they will emerge from the crisis.

EY’s Carr says: “Perhaps a year or two ago I would have said these sorts of restructuring mechanisms need to be the consideration of the more distressed businesses. I would now say these need to be the consideration of every retail business in this country.”