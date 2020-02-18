A stormy start to Sole Fashion

Clashing shows and stormy weather hit footfall at the debut edition of Sole Fashion, but the new show was a welcome shake-up of the trade show calendar.

Adverse weather and a clash with Micam did not dampen the mood at the first edition of UK footwear trade show Sole Fashion on 16-17 February, despite a low turnout.

Showing in the Ricoh Arena in Coventry, it clashed with the long-standing Micam exhibition in Milan (16-19 February), which organisers admitted was one of its biggest challenges.

Rival Midlands trade show Moda shifted its autumn 20 edition back a week to 23-25 February after Micam unveiled its dates, but Sole Fashion was unable to change.

The new show was also hit by Storm Dennis, and nearby flooding and high winds were a hot topic among exhibitors.

However, although it was quiet in the aisles, many of the exhibitors Drapers spoke to were upbeat and optimistic about the future of the new show.

Chris Gorrod, managing director at Rieker, said: “There’s a bit of a mess happening at the minute [in the footwear show calendar because of Moda, Sole and Micam falling so close together] and though it’s early, I’m hopeful this show could be quite good.”

Another exhibitor said: “We’ve had a few people pull out because of the weather, but we are hopeful of what the show could become. Footfall is currently low, but business is steady.”

Last year, Moda’s menswear section was relocated to Pure London, sparking concern among footwear exhibitors about the impact on footfall.

“It was the right time to start something new,” said Sole Fashion organiser Penny Robinson, who was formerly event director for Moda.

“We’ve been realistic with expectations, but there is a will for a new show. The most unfortunate thing was Micam choosing the same dates [as Sole Fashion]. We tried everything to shift ours.”

On turnout to the show, she added: “The weather has been challenging and the season has been challenging, but there is business being done and this is just the start of the journey.”

Sole Fashion welcomed 38 brands, such as Rieker, Bugatti and Josef Seibel. Footwear distributor Gardiners Bros showed seven brands, including Skechers.

The Ricoh Arena was praised by attendees, who liked that parking was right outside the entrance to the show. Its two-day format was also welcomed by exhibitors, as it kept the costs low.

Robinson said there were big plans for Sole Fashion moving forward, including “hopefully” featuring some womenswear in the next edition, which will take place on 9-10 August.