Accessories brand Ally Capellino merges with investment group

The parent company of British accessories brand Ally Capellino has merged with Authentic Bespoke Group (AB Group).

Capellino Design will join AB Group’s existing companies, including shirt makers Budd, and leather goods brands JR Tusting and Sterling & Burke.

Alison Lloyd, designer and founder of Ally Capellino, will become group creative director.

She said: ”I trust that the merger with the AB Group will help us to develop and deliver Ally Capellino [to] a bigger audience. The support and understanding that the AB team have of the brand values are vital to the growth of our much-loved label.”

AB Group was founded in 2017 by chairman Stephen Murphy and CEO Rebecca Simonds to help develop predominately British “micro-brands”. It assists in areas including ecommerce, international growth and logistics.

The board includes Lloyd Amsdon, co-founder of Watch Finder, sold to Richemont in 2018, and Michael Klein, former vice-chairman of Citigroup. The owners of AB Group’s brands are among its largest shareholders.

“It’s a structure that promotes the exchange of knowledge and skills and encourages us all to work very hard for each other,” said Simonds.