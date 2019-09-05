Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Acquisitive Boohoo Group ups sales forecast

5 September 2019 By

The Boohoo Group has raised its sales forecasts for the current financial year, in reflection of “anticipated investments” into its newly acquired businesses.

Sales growth is now expected to be between 33% and 35%. EBITDA margin forecasts remain in line with previous guidance at 10%.

The business attributed the revision to anticipated investments into the three brands the group has bought this year.

Last month, the group bought the online business and intellectual property rights of womenswear brands Karen Millen and Coast.

At the time, the acquisition was praised by analysts for reducing the group’s “reliance on the value end of the market” and stretching its pricing architecture.

This followed the purchase of women’s fast fashion brand MissPap in March this year for an undisclosed sum.

They join the existing brands in the group: Boohoo, BoohooMan, PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal.

