Agent Provocateur appoints new CEO

Luxury lingerie brand Agent Provocateur has appointed former Kurt Geiger buying and supply chain director Michelle Ryan as its new chief executive.

Ryan joined Kurt Geiger in January 2017, having previously worked on the executive board for brands including Diane von Furstenberg, Jimmy Choo, Burberry and Saint Laurent in both London and New York. She started her new role on 20 January.

In further leadership changes, managing director Kerry Neill was promoted to chief commercial officer. Neill will report into Ryan and oversee the commercial strategy, delivering development and expansion across business growth and market share.

Ryan said: “I am delighted to be joining Agent Provocateur. The brand is iconic with its ethos of strong, sensual and independently minded women combined with the talent of great design.

“I look forward to partnering with Sarah Shotton, the brand’s creative director, while bringing my commercial expertise and knowledge to the role as CEO.”

The business was launched by Dame Vivienne Westwood’s son, Joe Corré, and his then wife, Serena Rees, in 1994. It now has 53 stores and concessions globally: 39 directly operated and the remainder franchised. Of the 13 countries in which it operates, the US is the largest market, followed by the UK.