Aldo Group files for bankruptcy protection

The protection has primarily been sought in Canada, but Aldo has voluntarily applied for similar protection in the US, and is about to do the same in Switzerland.

Ernst & Young has been appointed as monitor in the CCAA proceedings. Aldo said it will complete the restructuring in a “timely fashion” and plans to exit the process “as soon as possible”.

David Bensadoun, chief executive, said: “The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has put too much pressure on our business and our cashflows. After conducting an exhaustive review of strategic alternatives, we determined that filing under CCAA and related proceedings is in Aldo’s best interest to preserve the company for the long term and survive through this challenging period.”

He added: “Throughout the process, Aldo expects to carry on business while it develops and implements a comprehensive restructuring plan across the organisation. With our deep fashion footwear heritage, experienced leadership team, extensive omnichannel capabilities and loyal customer base, we firmly believe that we will emerge from the restructuring process and from the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. We will come out stronger and well-positioned to continue leading the way in fashion retail.”