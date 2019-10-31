Operating profit at AllSaints grew to £3.6m in the 52 weeks to 2 February, compared with a loss of £6.2m in the 53 weeks to 3 February 2018, as its new strategy started to bear fruit.

Gross profit grew by 1.8% to £216m in the same period, driven by a reduction of promotional activity during the year. Losses before tax were reduced from £33m to £26m during the 2018/19 year.

Meanwhile, AllSaints reported a 1.2% rise in revenue to £331m, its sixth consecutive year of top-line sales growth. The company said it experienced revenue growth in every channel: retail, digital, which makes up 15% of total sales, and non-retail, which includes wholesale, franchise and travel and makes up 40% of total sales. International sales now represent nearly 50% of total sales, and Asia was up 10% during the year to 2 February.

EBITDA before exceptional items for the 2018/19 year was flat at £20.6m.

AllSaints credited several developments for its financial success, including the strengthening of its leadership team. Peter Wood was appointed as CEO in September 2018, having previously been chief operations officer, and with the brand since 2010. Catherine Scorey Jobling was appointed as COO in January, having previously been womenswear director at Ted Baker.

The company changed its approach under its new management. This included a product-focused strategy to enhance the brand’s product proposition with increased investment in core apparel categories, a broadening of the footwear and accessories assortment, and the launch of new lifestyle categories such as fragrance and watches.

Meanwhile, AllSaints increased investment in marketing, which it says is delivering growth in the brand’s global audience and engagement. It has also invested in the strategic development of the brand’s non-retail revenue channels in each region, building strong relationships with key wholesale, franchise, travel retail and licensing partners.

In current trading, it had year-on-year sales growth of 15% in the six months to 3 August 2019, driven by like-for-like sales growth of 14%, as well as a 63% year-on-year increase in non-retail revenues.

“The financial year that ended in February 2019 saw us deliver our sixth consecutive year of top-line growth and a resilient EBITDA performance set against the backdrop of challenging market conditions”, Peter Wood, CEO of AllSaints, said. “We are delighted that our focus on product, marketing and distribution has resulted in a significant and sustained step up in our performance since the second half of 2018 which we have further improved on so far in our new financial year.

“It is particularly pleasing that our first half year-on-year sales growth of 15% was achieved via our teams delivering like for like sales growth in every country in which we trade and across every channel in which we operate. This includes our bricks-and-mortar retail stores, concessions and outlets, as well as digital and wholesale, franchise, licensing and travel retail. Despite the ongoing challenging market conditions, we believe the strength of our brand, our clear strategic focus, and the quality of our team mean that we are well placed to deliver continued growth in future.”