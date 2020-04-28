Almost 40% of UK firms expect to cut staff

The number of job losses is set to rise considerably, as around 40% of UK firms expect to lay off staff over the next 12 months, a new survey has found.

A Lloyds Bank business barometer shows firms’ hiring intentions fell into negative territory for the first time since 2011, with 37% saying they expect to reduce staff numbers. Close to a third of firms said they expected to freeze pay.

Overall, 74% of businesses said they were being hit hard by coronavirus, although 10% said the lockdown had benefited them.

One fifth of firms said they expected to increase employment.

Companies were not optimistic about a quick bounce-back. Manufacturing firms were most pessimistic, with only 22% expecting their supply chain to return to levels seen before the outbreak within three months.

In the retail sector, only 28% of firms thought supply chains would return to normal in three months.

Paul Gordon, managing director for small and medium-sized businesses at Lloyds Bank, said: “April has shown the unprecedented impact of the shutdown for businesses across the UK, with trading prospects and overall confidence free-falling across the regions.”

“During this time it is important that businesses take steps to access the government schemes such as tax deferment, rates reductions, small business grants, the job retention scheme and the various finance options available.”