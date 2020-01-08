Altrincham footfall swells after pilot scheme

The increase demonstrates continued growth in footfall, which has now been sustained by the town throughout the last five years. Footfall has increased each year, in what remains a challenging national trading environment. Meanwhile, vacancy rates in the same five-year period fell from 19.4% to 8.6%.

Altrincham town centre became the first to pilot “National High Street Perfect Day”, an initiative designed to bring together retailers, communities and local leaders to improve the UK’s high streets. The scheme, which took place on 17 May, was recommended by Sir John Timpson in the High Street Report published at the end of 2018.

“We have been located on Altrincham’s high street for 10 years and 2019 was our best trading year so far”, Martin Duff, director at Atrincham-based Randalls Jewellers, said.

Elizabeth Faulkner, BID Business Development Manager for Altrincham Unlimited BID, said: “Altrincham is incredibly fortunate to have some amazing business owners and their teams who are investing so much energy, time and their talent into the town, going above and beyond to deliver great customer service and unique experiences. Altrincham also has a community that understands the importance of supporting their high street, using local businesses where possible. They also give their time by getting involved with community projects and events.

“It continues to be a really difficult time for the high street, and we are very aware of the challenges being experienced by many. With an incredible amount of passion and partnership working, Altrincham has managed to buck the trend by achieving positive footfall results”.