Amazon announces extended Prime Day 2018

3 July 2018 10:06 am
3 July 2018 9:16 am
3 July 2018 8:31 am
3 July 2018 7:13 am
Stephen Sidkin, partner at fashion law firm Fox Williams explains why brands should review their trademark portfolios now to ensure they are protected ahead of the UK leaving the European Union.
2 July 2018 10:57 am
2 July 2018 6:51 am
2 July 2018 6:47 am
With an ecommerce empire of influencers, $1bn of millennial-fuelled sales, and a strong bond with the Instagram-friendly music festival, US etailer Revolve is ready to make an impact on the UK market.
11 June 2018 5:11 pm
2 July 2018 12:28 pm
28 June 2018 9:50 am
27 June 2018 12:49 pm
Jack Davison Bespoke founders Jack Stammers and Will Davison aim to make tailoring less intimidating
28 June 2018 11:06 am
22 June 2018 1:14 pm
21 June 2018 3:52 pm
21 June 2018 0:00 am
Take a look inside Harvey Nichols’ revamped womenswear floor, the latest phase in a multimillion-pound refurbishment at the Knightsbridge institution.
3 July 2018 6:44 am
28 June 2018 2:24 pm
28 June 2018 2:20 pm
25 June 2018 2:17 pm
3 July 2018
By Kaisha Langton
Ecommerce giant Amazon will begin its Prime Day 2018 on 16 July at noon and run the event for 36 hours, six hours longer than last year.
