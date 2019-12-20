Amazon begins search for 1,000 roles in Darlington

Online retail giant Amazon has confirmed it is opening a new fulfilment centre in Darlington, County Durham, and expects to create more than 1,000 jobs.

Amazon has now started recruiting for the jobs at the 1.6 million sq ft site located at greenfield site Symmetry Park. The etailer is on the hunt for engineers, HR and IT professionals, as well as health and safety and finance specialists and operations managers.

The new fulfilment centre will be Amazon’s first in the north-east, and will be fitted out with Amazon Robotics technology. Work started on the location in July 2018.

“We are excited to start the new year with a recruitment drive for 1,000 new permanent roles in Darlington, with competitive wages and comprehensive benefits starting on day one,” said Stefano Perego, Amazon’s vice-president of UK customer fulfilment. “We are delighted to expand our operations in the North East with this new team playing a crucial role in delivering a first-rate level of service for our customers.”