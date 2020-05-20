Amazon eyes JC Penney

Ecommerce giant Amazon is reportedly in talks to buy the American department store chain JC Penney, after it filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week .

JC Penney said on Monday that it plans to close almost 250 stores. Women’s Wear Daily has now reported that Amazon is in talks to buy some or part of the business.

A takeover could enable Amazon to expand its own clothing business via acquisition and turn some of JC Penney properties into distribution centres.

Amazon has declined to comment. Read more: US retail takes a kicking from Covid-19