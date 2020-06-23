Amazon launches start-up accelerator

Amazon has launched an accelerator programme for start-ups and small businesses in the UK to help build their online operations.

Launched in partnership with small business support network Enterprise Nation, the programme will provide support for more than 200,000 businesses across the UK.

This includes a free online training programme, discounts on business supplies and protective equipment and dedicated Amazon Web Services training.

Up to 1,000 offline businesses will also be able to access week-long boot camps to help them trade online, and fashion businesses can join a five-day online course with experts.

Those who take part in the boot camps will have access to 12 months of support on topics including marketing, operations and managing finances.

UK country manager for Amazon Doug Gurr said: ”Small businesses are the lifeblood of the economy, and by helping them we can help families, communities and the UK bounce back more quickly. Many businesses have found their way through the crisis by providing goods and services online.

“Now the Amazon Small Business Accelerator with Enterprise Nation will provide thousands of offline and online businesses with the skills, tools and support they need to succeed in the digital world, to reach customers through Amazon or any other service.”