Amazon opens new Manchester office

Amazon has today opened its new corporate office in Manchester’s Northern Quarter to house more than 600 employees.

The 90,000 sq ft space in the Hanover Building will be home to roles including software developers, solutions architects, applied scientists, brand and business development specialists and finance analysts.

The new office has incorporated sustainable elements with demand-based lighting and heating systems and centrally monitored recycling streams.

Amazon already has three fulfilment centres in the north-west, in Bolton, Warrington and Manchester Airport, alongside three delivery stations and a sorting centre.

Alongside the opening, the etail giant has also launched its Amazon Future Engineer Bursary for The University of Manchester students from low-income backgrounds studying computer science. It will provide £3,500 to selected students over the course of their undergraduate degrees.

Amazon’s startup initiative, AWS Startup Garage, is also launching in Manchester. The new initiative will support local tech start-ups and will be hosted in the new office throughout 2020.