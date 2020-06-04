Amazon plans June summer fashion Sale

Amazon has set a date for its “Fashion Summer Sale” event to provide a boost for sellers feeling the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The etail platform sent a notice to sellers on Tuesday informing them that it us hosting the Sale on 22 June, CNBC has reported.

The notice says that participation in the promotional event is by invitation only, and is expected to run anywhere from between seven to 10 days.

“We are having the Biggest Summer Sale event to drive excitement and jump-start sales,” the notice reads. “To drive customer engagement, we are asking for your participation.”

It added: “We are delighted to help brands connect with our vast global customer base for this event.”

It is unclear what items will be discounted as part of the Sale, or whether it will be restricted to Prime subscribers.

It comes after the ecommerce giant was forced to delay its two-day Prime Day sales event until September, two months later than usual, to ensure its warehouses and logistics operations are running at full capacity.