Amazon prioritises ‘high-demand’ products

Online retailer Amazon has stopped sellers from sending non-essential items to its UK and US warehouses until 5 April due to the increased demand of certain items during the coronavirus outbreak.

Household staples, medical supplies and other high-demand products will be prioritised across the US and EU markets. These include baby products, health and household items, personal care and its grocery stock.

Any shipments created before 17 March will still be received by Amazon.

In a statement on its website, Amazon said: “We are seeing increased online shopping and as a result some products such as household staples and medical supplies are out of stock.

“With this in mind, we are temporarily prioritising household staples, medical supplies and other high-demand products coming into our fulfilment centres, so that we can quickly receive, restock and deliver these products to consumers.”