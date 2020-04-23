Animal to permanently cease trading

Surf-inspired fashion retailer Animal will reportedly cease to operate by next year, marking the latest blow to the sector amid the coronavirus crisis.

The retailer plans to close all of its stores, website, concessions and business by 2021, seven years after initially filing for liquidation, according to BBC News.

Founded in 1987 by surfers Ian Elliot and Nigel Broughton, the company currently has 29 stores and 236 stockists – including Debenhams, John Lewis, Millets and MenKind. It is based in Newbury, Berkshire.

Staff were reportedly informed this week and a consultation process will take place.

Animal was acquired by supplier and distributor H Young Holdings in 2014, at the time of its last administration.

In a statement, the owner told BBC News: “As a result of the extremely challenging retail market which has now further worsened due to Covid-19, H Young announces it will be closing its Animal business by the end of January 2021.

“This will obviously be a very sad announcement for all Animal’s hardworking employees and its loyal customers.”

It follows a string of retailers collapsing into administration amid the coronavirus, including Cath Kidston, Debenhams and Oasis and Warehouse Group.

