Ann Summers CEO's learnings from lockdown

Jacqueline Gold, CEO of high street lingerie chain Ann Summers, told Drapers Connects about how the business will approach the end of lockdown, why retail must come together and how she has overcome challenges throughout her career in fashion.

Having joined her father’s business in 1979 as a work experience wages clerk, Gold now heads Ann Summers as CEO and has turned it into a household name with nearly 100 stores across the UK.

“Work together”

It was my joint managing director, Maria Hollins [formerly of House of Fraser and Asos], who first suggested that it would be useful to work collaboratively with other retailers during the pandemic. That really gave me pause for thought and it has turned out to be so true, particularly when it comes to thinking about how the industry will approach reopening stores.

If I’m planning to reopen a store in, for example, Worcester, I don’t want to say, ‘Ann Summers is open in Worcester’, I want to be able to say, ‘Worcester is open’. There’s no point opening stores in an area where no one else is open.

The consumer will of course be thinking about practical things like will they be safe when shopping and how they will travel, but they will also be thinking whether it is worth it. There’s no point them going out to shop if only two or three stores are open.

A group of retailers have gotten together to discuss their approaches to reopening, and it has been really useful, particularly as stores with our kind of footprint will be led by what the bigger anchor stores choose to do. Retail business are talking together much more closely than before and there will be some interesting partnerships in the future.”

”Keep communicating”

One of the most important things we’ve done is comms, comms, comms: keeping teams and colleagues informed every step of the way. If you don’t do that, it adds to anxiety and lack of trust. We’re having weekly conversations with our furloughed staff, so they don’t feel out of the loop, and keeping them informed of all the different stages the business is going through during this period.

We’ve spoken to other retailers about how they are handling the lockdown and taken all that feedback on board. There are a lot of different conversations happening all the time.

”Keep it simple and prepare for the new normal”

Our approach will be to keep things relatively simple at the beginning of the reopening process, to allow us to test and learn. We’ll open a few stores to start off with on 15 June to gauge the reaction from customers.

Initially, we won’t have fitting rooms open, we’ll have markings on the floor to implement social distancing and a marshal on the door. We want stores to be safe, but not clinical, so we will approach social-distancing measures with our own handwriting.

Change in retail is inevitable. There will be more shoppers embracing ecommerce and consumers will be more conscious about how they shop, but I also don’t expect the pandemic to be the end of the high street. There will be a gradual return.