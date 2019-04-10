Anthropologie is planning to double the size of its Europe store portfolio by 2020, Drapers can reveal.

The US fashion and lifestyle brand has just signed a deal to open a store in Amsterdam by October this year.

It is also in the middle of completing advanced legal contracts on a further six stores across Europe. Four of these stores are located in the UK, in market towns and in London, which will open by the end of 2019.

Peter Ruis, Anthropologie’s managing director of international, told Drapers: “Our plan is to double the size of the estate as soon as possible.

“We’ll never go to 300 stores, but there is definitely room to have between 20 and 25 stores in the UK. There’s probably room for two or three more Anthropologie stores in London.

“We will also open new stores outside of the UK.”

Anthropologie currently has 12 stores across its UK portfolio, including new locations in Tunbridge Wells and Cheltenham.

It has 14 stores across Europe, including one branch in Spain and one in Germany.

Anthropologie currently has 227 standalone stores worldwide. Fashion retail prices range between £10 for a hair clip to £425 for a jacket.