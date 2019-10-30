Anthropologie will open five new stores over the next eight weeks, Drapers can reveal.

The openings form part of the retailer’s new “local store” strategy, which will be rolled out across the UK.

The first store is set to open in Amsterdam in the next fortnight. Another two stores will launch in Kingston and Winchester just before Christmas, while a fourth store is due to open in Oxford just after the festive period. The location of the fifth new store is yet to be revealed.

Anthropologie currently has around 230 standalone stores worldwide and 12 stores in the UK, six of which are in London.

Fashion makes up 50% of store offering. The rest is split equally between gifting and homeware. It currently stocks fashion brands Veja, Mimi Berry, Clare V, Pyrus, Sessùn, Agolde and Citizens of Humanity, among others.

Fashion retail prices range from £10 for a hair clip to £425 for a jacket.