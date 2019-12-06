Anthropologie to open in Winchester

Lifestyle retailer Anthropologie has announced that it will be opening a new store in Winchester, Hampshire, on 9 December.

The 4,500 sq ft store at 55 High Street is a former cinema dating back to 1913. It will stock clothing, accessories, gifts, furniture and home decor.

This is the third new Anthropologie store to open since the end of October when the retailer announced it would open five over an eight-week period.

The fourth is due to open in Oxford just after the festive period and a fifth new store is yet to be revealed. The openings form part of the retailer’s new “local store” strategy, which will be rolled out across the UK.

Anthropologie currently has around 230 standalone stores worldwide, 13 of which are in the UK, and six of which are in London.

Anthropologie Europe is led by Peter Ruis, managing director of Anthropologie International, and owned by URBN, a portfolio of global brands including Urban Outfitters, Free People, BHLDN, Terrain and the Vetri Family.