Çaplait's artisan, boho sandals

29 April 2019

Inspired by traditional Pakistani sandals, footwear brand Çaplait creates luxury, boho-inspired and hand-crafted styles – a modern take on a heritage style.

Founded in Yorkshire in 2017 by Usman Manzoor, the brand’s core style is inspired by the Peshwari chappal sandal, which is characterised by squared toes, a crossover strap and buckle fastening.

Traditionally a menswear style, Çaplait (pronounced “Saplay”) instead creates womenswear versions featuring delicate embroidery. Highlights from the collection include a white canvas option with blue floral embroidery and a pair of black sandals with geometric embroidery.

The shoes are designed in the UK and created by a team of local artisans in Pakistan. Through its production, the brand aims to support local communities and skills, and also guarantees ethical working conditions and fair pay for employees.

The brand currently has nine stockists across countries including France, Japan, Italy and the USA. While it is yet to secure its first UK stockist, it ran a pop-up store on Baker Street in London during April this year.

Wholesale prices range from £94 for canvas sandals to £98 for suede sandals. 07703 139176  caplaitshoes.com

