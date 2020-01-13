Appear Here offers chance to win free retail space

Appear Here has announced the launch of its annual Space for Ideas competition, which offers creatives, campaigners, designers and entrepreneurs the opportunity to win a two-week free store in London, Paris, New York or Los Angeles to bring their imaginative store design ideas to life.

A new category, Space for Change, has also been added this year for the first time. It is dedicated to the ideas that also have a societal or social cause. Additional space will be given to the winner of the new Space for Change category in one of the four cities.

Store designs can be fashion, food or drink related, and entries can be submitted to website appearhere.co.uk/spaceforideas. Entrants need to describe their brand, the story behind it and also what they envision the space to look like if they win.

The company said it has not earmarked a specific space, but will work with the winner to find the location and size that best suits their idea. In total, it can offer access to more than 10 million sq ft of space.

Aside from the retail store space, winners of the competition will also receive industry support and mentorship to bring their ideas onto the high street.

Entries will be chosen by a panel of industry experts, including fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg, GQ editor Dylan Jones, founder of design agency AKQA Ajaz Ahmed, founder of Beautystack and WAH Nails Sharmadean Reid, founder of Dazed Media, Jefferson Hack, and the co-founders of direct-to-consumer men’s eyewear brand Warby Parker and shaving brand Harry’s, Neil Blumenthal and Jeff Raider.

“Decades are defined by culture and ideas that drive them”, Appear Here founder Ross Bailey said: “2020 isn’t just another year, but a chance for creatives, campaigners, designers and entrepreneurs to think about the mark they want to leave on the world, to ask, ‘how am I going to impact the street, the people and the community I live and work in?’. Retail is not dying, it’s changing. The 200,000 brands on our platform are looking for space to make their ideas happen, and the next decade will be transformative for retail.

“For 2020, we have also added a new category to Space for Ideas – Space for Change. This new prize category will be awarded to ideas that have the power to shape the world for the better. We all understand that we have a responsibility to the world we live in. We also understand that the idea of ‘doing business’ and ‘doing good’ are not mutually exclusive. As more and more people start to think this way, businesses across the world must reflect that thinking, or risk being left behind.”