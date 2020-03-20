Arcadia Group closes all stores

Arcadia has closed all stores across the UK and Ireland amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

A spokesman for the fashion retail group, which owns chains including Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, Dorothy Perkins, Evans and Burton, said store staff ”have not been made redundant”, but the business said it would continue to “review the situation”.

The company said: “The health and wellbeing of our employees, customers and communities remains our highest priority and we continue to closely follow the government guidelines.

“In line with many other retailers the group has made the difficult decision to close until further notice all of our stores from 4pm this afternoon [20 March]. All store staff remain employees during this time and will be paid their normal pay for March plus any outstanding overtime payments, after which we will review this situation and will be keeping our store teams updated.

“In the meantime we will be focusing on our digital and social platforms to keep our customers engaged during this challenging time.”