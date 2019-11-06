Arcadia makes senior digital hires

Arcadia has made three senior appointments to its digital team, as the group seeks to accelerate its digital growth strategy.

Rafaele “Rafa” Petruzzo has been appointed to the newly created role of group chief digital officer. Previously, he was chief transformation officer at payments provider Nets Group.

Petruzzo will work closely with Karl De Bruijn, who joined the group as chief information officer in June. De Bruijn has more than 20 years’ experience in digital transformations, most recently at Primark, where he was IT transformation director from 2016 until he joined Arcadia.

Both report in to Ian Grabiner, CEO of Arcadia Group.

Simon Pakenham-Walsh joined Arcadia on 4 November as the group’s new director of digital and retail technology, reporting directly to De Bruijn. He joins from Sainsbury’s, where he was technology director in the supermarket’s digital and technology division from 2015.

Grabiner said: “I’m delighted to welcome Rafa, Karl and Simon to the Group as we continue to drive forward our digital ambitions and boost our sales from online channels; a core pillar of our growth strategy. They are all extremely experienced in their fields and I am confident they will add significant value to the group.

“Through a combination of improved customer insight and data, alongside enhanced site functionality and more efficient marketing spend, we are confident that Arcadia can create an even stronger bond between our brands and our customers, delivering uniquely personal shopping experiences.”