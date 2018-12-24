Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Arcadia 'sales slump'

24 December 2018By

Sales at Arcadia Group have reportedly fallen by 16.6% year on year in the three months to 18 November.

The retailer has been hit by mild weather, subdued consumer sentiment and discounting, the Sunday Times reported yeasterday, citing figures from Kantar Worldpanel.

Marks & Spencer showed a 4.4% fall in sales year on year.

Total sales overall at large fashion retailers dropped 2.5%.

