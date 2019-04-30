Arcadia set for crunch CVA meeting

Directors from Arcadia will reportedly meet today to discuss plans for a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA), as Sir Philip Green seeks a rescue plan for his high street empire.

According to Sky News, directors at the business could make a decision over whether or not to move forward with a CVA proposal during the meeting held on Tuesday 30 May.

The retailer has been in discussions with landlords over a CVA which has been expected to launch in the coming weeks, as it seeks to close some stores and reduce the rents of others.

Arcadia hired advisers from Deloitte to explore a raft of store closures in January.

Yesterday it was reported that Arcadia had struck a deal with HSBC that gives the bank security over several millions of pounds worth of cash deposits ahead of a restructuring.

The group has 571 stores and 388 concessions in its UK portfolio which includes Topshop, Topman, Dorothy Perkins, Miss Selfridge, Evans, Wallis and Burton.