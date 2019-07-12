Arcadia taps footwear brand to fill Oxford Street store

Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia has lined up footwear brand Vans to fill the Oxford Street store previously occupied by Miss Selfridge.

The struggling retail empire has agreed to lease the store next to its Topshop flagship to the US skate brand, according to the Evening Standard.

Shareholders approved all seven of the group’s company voluntary arrangement (CVA) proposals in May, allowing it to close 23 UK and Ireland stores.

Miss Selfridge has moved into a concession within the existing Topshop flagship.