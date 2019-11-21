Arcadia to name new chairman

Sir Philip Green’s embattled retail empire is to announce its new chairman this week, it has been reported, following a turbulent year for the Arcadia Group.

Sky News has said Andrew Coppel, former boss of the De Vere hotel and leisure group, is to be named chairman of Arcadia Group, its holding company, Taveta Investments, and Top Shop Top Man Ltd, which directly runs the Topshop and Topman brands.

He will take over from Jamie Drummond-Smith, a corporate restructuring expert who stepped down as interim chairman in September, after five months in the roles.

Coppel is currently on the board of housebuilder MJ Gleeson and has also held board positions at health club company Bannatyne Group and the Jockey Club, as well as running the Queens Moat Houses hotel chain.

The appointment comes at the end of a challenging year for the business. Arcadia successfully passed seven CVAs in June this year, which included the closure of 48 of its UK and Irish stores and slashing rents across the remainder of its portfolio.

The group’s brands comprise Topshop, Topman, Wallis, Burton, Dorothy Perkins, Evans, Miss Selfridge and Outfit. As part of the CVAs, Topshop and Topman’s retail operations in the US were placed into administration.

In September, Arcadia reported an operating loss of £138m for the 53 weeks to 1 September 2018, admitting it could require additional financing to deliver its turnaround.

It was the first time in seven years that Green’s empire has reported a loss, falling into the red from a £199m profit in 2017.