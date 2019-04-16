Arket launches recycling scheme

H&M group retailer Arket is launching a clothing take-back scheme in all stores at the end of the month.

Customers will be able to take all unwanted clothing, shoes and textiles from any brand, in any condition, to Arket stores, where they will be sorted and then recycled.

The recycling of textiles and shoes is handled by Arket’s partner I:Collect.

“We’re happy to offer our customers an easy way to recycle their unwanted clothes and textiles. Sustainability and circularity have been primary considerations in the development of Arket, so this feels a natural next step for us,” said Lea Rytz Goldman, Arket’s managing director.