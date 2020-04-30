Arket to launch in China

H&M Group’s Arket is launching in China with a digital flagship store on Alibaba’s Tmall, marking the retailer’s first expansion outside of Europe.

Tmall is Alibaba’s direct-to-consumer ecommerce platform and has 824 million users a month. It is the main online marketplace in China for brands and retailers.

Arket’s digital flagship will stock a special selection of products from all of its ranges for autumn 20.

Arket managing director, Pernilla Wohlfahrt, said: “We already have a strong following in China and look forward to developing an even closer relationship to the creative communities there. Partnering with Tmall is a fantastic opportunity for us to meet new customers, and we’re excited to build a store experience that brings together all the different aspects of our brand in a new way.”

The retailer was launched in August 2017 and currently has 20 stores across European cities including Copenhagen, Amsterdam, London and Berlin. It also trades globally online.