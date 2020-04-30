Arket to launch in China

H&M Group’s Arket is launching in China with a digital flagship store on Alibaba’s Tmall, marking the retailer’s first expansion outside of Europe.
Tmall is Alibaba’s direct-to-consumer ecommerce platform and has 824 million users a month. It is the main online marketplace in China for brands and retailers.
Arket’s digital flagship will stock a special selection of products from all of its ranges for autumn 20.
Arket managing director, Pernilla Wohlfahrt, said: “We already have a strong following in China and look forward to developing an even closer relationship to the creative communities there. Partnering with Tmall is a fantastic opportunity for us to meet new customers, and we’re excited to build a store experience that brings together all the different aspects of our brand in a new way.”
The retailer was launched in August 2017 and currently has 20 stores across European cities including Copenhagen, Amsterdam, London and Berlin. It also trades globally online.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.