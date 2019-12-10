Asda appoints George MD

Asda has appointed a replacement for former George MD, Nick Jones, who left the supermarket earlier this year to join Joules as CEO.

Steph Strike has been promoted to the role of vice-president and managing director of George. Strike has been with Asda for 16 years, since joining as category director in 2003. Most recently, she held the role of vice-president of customer proposition and planning.

Lifestyle retailer Joules announced the appointment of Nick Jones as its new chief executive in May. Jones had been at Asda for eight years until 2011, and before that was at Marks & Spencer for 15 years.

On Jones’ departure, Derek Lawlor was promoted to the role of senior vice-president of food and general merchandise, and oversaw his duties.