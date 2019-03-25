Asda's George to only use recycled polyester by 2025

Asda clothing brand George has pledged to only use recycled polyester by 2025, as part of a range of commitments to improve the ethical and environmental impact of its products.

The retailer said it will also only source certified sustainable viscose and sustainable cotton by 2025.

As a first step, it will sell cushions and throws made from recycled plastic bottles, and blouses and dresses made with fabric from recycled polyester clothing, for the first time for spring 19.

George, the second largest fashion retailer in the UK by volume, will also look at microfibre shedding – microscopic fibres are shed from synthetic fabrics during the wash cycle, and then enter the water stream. A full microfibre strategy to be published later this year. Asda was the first big supermarket to sign up to the Microfibre Consortium, through which it is currently performing tests to understand the extent of shedding from different fabrics.

George will begin to publish a list of its second-tier apparel factories – those dyeing, printing and finishing garments – on its website, joining its existing list of first-tier factories, where clothes are cut, sewn and trimmed.

Senior vice-president for commercial, Nick Jones, said: “As the second largest clothing retailer in the country, we have a responsibility to do the right thing by our customers, not only on the price and quality of our goods, but also on the impact we have on the world around us.

“Our George sustainability strategy builds on the work we’ve done to date and sets stretching targets and commitments to reduce the environmental and social impact of our products; because we know that, for our customers, looking after the environment is always in fashion.”