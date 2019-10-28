Ashley urges MPs to take a closer look at Debenhams failure

Sports Direct tycoon Mike Ashley has urged MPs to investigate the collapse of Debenhams and criticised politicians for not being interested in the challenges facing the department store.

In a letter to business select committee chair Rachel Reeves, Ashley compared Debenhams to failed travel company Thomas Cook.

He claimed politicians are focusing on investigating high profile collapses such as Thomas Cook and construction giant Carillon, whilst ignoring Debenhams and House of Fraser.

He added: “It is very apparent that a head of steam is developing in the media and in the electorate that they will not tolerate these sorts of situations any longer, where businesses and advisers profit from playing the system at the expense of others.”

Debenhams said: “It is wrong and irresponsible to compare Debenhams with cases such as Thomas Cook or Carillion. Despite the repeated efforts of Sports Direct to destabilise the business, Debenhams continues to trade and employ 25,000 people under supportive new owners who are investing substantial sums to ensure a sustainable future.”