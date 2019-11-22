Asics CEO resigns after 10 years

Footwear brand Asics has announced that its CEO for EMEA region, Alistair Cameron, has decided to leave after 10 years at the company.

Carsten Unbehaun (pictured) will become the new CEO of Asics EMEA this month. Unbehaun has been CEO of Asics-owned outdoor clothing company Haglöfs since January 2018. He will remain as CEO of Haglöfs until his successor is found. Before this, he held senior management roles at Asics, including managing director of central Europe and marketing director EMEA.

From 1 January 2020, Masashi Abe will become executive vice-president at Asics EMEA. Masashi started working at ASICS in 2001 and has held several roles including assistant product manager and general manager of EMEA of regions development.

Cameron joined Asics in 2009 as executive vice-president of sales and marketing, before becoming president and chief operating officer Asics Europe. He has also worked in senior roles at Clarks International, New Balance, Pentland Group and Speedo International.

“Since 2009, Alistair has led the business in what has been both an extremely challenging and changing time in our industry,” Hokuto Nakano, director Asics Corporation said in a statement. “For more than a decade, he has made untold contributions and played an integral part in laying the foundations to build our brand in a key region for our future success.”