Asics vice president: 'Our aim is to reopen on 15 June'

Asics is aiming to reopen its UK stores on 15 June. when coronavirus lockdown measures are eased, the footwear brand’s vice-president EMEA Gary Raucher has told Drapers.

However, it will delay opening its five standalone London stores until more public transportation guidelines are issued.

Asics has 18 stores in the UK, and 108 across Europe. These include full-price stores, factory outlets and wholesale partnerships.

”Our aim at this time is to reopen on 15 June, but this is subject to (outlet) shopping centres (where some of our stores are located) being compliant and having the necessary health and safety measures in place,” Raucher told Drapers. “Asics stores can be ready, but if the shopping centres are not, then we will not open until they are.

”An exception to the above is our stores in London. It’s unclear how public transportation will operate. We have, therefore, decided, to reopen a few days later so that we have a clearer view of how this will work in order to protect the health and well-being of our store employees.”

He added: ”We have followed and will continue to follow government advice in each of our markets in Europe regarding store reopenings and employees returning to the office. Government advice supports us in guiding our decision making.”

Raucher anticipates that the sportswear industry will continue to grow amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic: ”We don’t know what longer-term impact Covid-19 will have on gyms and team sports, and how comfortable people will be exercising in groups in the future. Therefore, we cannot know what impact this will have on the gear required for these sports. What I do think we can say is that running will continue to be popular.

”As a result of (partial) lockdown, we have seen an increase in people taking up running for the first time or people returning to the sport, and they have discovered the benefits of running: the mental benefits and sense of freedom it gives, which goes far beyond the physical benefits alone. We, therefore, anticipate that the running footwear and apparel industry specifically will continue to grow in the future.”

Asics will continue to invest: “First and foremost, we will continue to support our community during times of Covid-19, helping individuals to achieve a sound mind in a sound body through sports and movement. We will do this by providing them with footwear and apparel that keeps them protected and injury-free.

”We will continue to launch innovative products and hold events but instead will rely more heavily on digital means to do so, until we are in a position to bring people together physically. For example, we recently launched our three most advanced performance shoes yet – Metaracer, Metasprint, and Metarise – using virtual reality.

“We will maintain our focus on digital marketing and online sales, as we see growth in online shopping as a result of Covid-19. Overall, agility throughout our business has been essential, from operations to marketing and commercial, to be able to respond to evolving circumstances due to Covid-19. And this agility is certainly something that we will strive to maintain post-Covid-19.”