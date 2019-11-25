Asos appoints chief growth officer

Asos has announced the appointment of Robert Birge as its first chief growth officer.

Birge will join the company on 3 December and will report to chief executive Nick Beighton. Birge will lead a marketing function of 170 people and a customer care operation of more than 1,200. He will be responsible for driving profitable growth and integrating the company’s marketing efforts with strategic planning, analytics and customer experience.

Birge joins from health company Blink Health, where he was president of ecommerce since October 2017. Before that he was chief marketing officer at travel company Lola between September 2015 and September 2017. He also held senior roles at travel firm Kayak, sporting and event company IMG and management consultancy the Boston Consulting Group.

His role is the first in a series of appointments that aims to strengthen the executive team at Asos, and ensure the business is well organised for the next phase of its growth.

Asos is currently recruiting for three other executives to oversee product, HR and strategy. These roles are intended to strengthen the operational capabilities of the senior management team, led by Beighton, and staffed by chief financial officer Mat Dunn, chief operating officer Mark Holland and chief information officer Cliff Cohen.