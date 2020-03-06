Asos appoints chief people officer

Asos has appointed Jo Butler as chief people officer, boosting its executive committee to position the business for growth.

Butler joins from professsional services group Mitie, where she has been group HR director since January 2018.

Before that she held the same role at Asian food chain Itsu from September 2015 to 2017. She held senior HR roles at UK supermarket Sainsbury’s from May 2011 to May 2014.

Nick Beighton, ASOS chief executive, said: “Jo’s depth of experience delivering successful, transformational people strategies for listed companies will be invaluable to our ever-evolving, fast-growing business.”

Butler will join Asos on 21 April and will support the “transformation of the business’ organisational design and culture”.

Her appointment follows the addition of Robert Birge to the executive committee in the role of chief growth officer.