Asos attains 30% reduction in carbon emissions

Asos has today announced that it has achieved a 30% reduction in operational carbon emissions per order since 2015/16.

The etailer’s annual carbon report has highlighted the results of its Carbon 2020 strategy, which launched in 2015 and comes to a close this year.

Other performance highlights covered in the report include an 18% reduction in customer delivery emissions in the 2018/19 financial year, principally a result of the opening of a new fulfilment centre in Atlanta in the US.

Asos CEO Nick Beighton said: “In 2015, I signed off a new carbon strategy, ‘Carbon 2020,’ which defined how Asos, through the delivery of six big ambitions, planned to meet its goal to reduce carbon intensity – grams of carbon dioxide per customer order – every year until 2020.

“Those ambitions focused on reducing emissions relating to our customer deliveries and returns, order packaging, energy efficiency, reducing energy consumption, and switching to renewable energy sources.

“They were broad aims that helped us to define and focus our work on short-term goals. Five years on from the launch of Carbon 2020, we’re incredibly proud to have achieved everything we set out to – with a landmark reduction in carbon intensity per customer order of a staggering 30% since 2015, and consecutive reductions delivered every year since the strategy launched.”

Asos will be announcing new targets later this year.