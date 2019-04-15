Asos founder sues BDO

Griffiths said BDO was “negligent” and made a “basic and fundamental error” that cost him more than £4m, the Times reports.

In 2013, Griffiths was seeking to sell Asos shares and wanted to avoid capital gains tax. He argues he was advised he could spend 90 days a year in Britain without being liable for tax, when the correct figure was 45 days.

Griffiths launched Asos, then known As Seen On Screen, in 2000 with co-founder Nick Robertson.