Asos launches virtual catwalk

The new shopping experience marks Asos’s first augmented reality (AR) experience and offers customers a new way of viewing its products in real life.

Customers can point their device at a flat surface, click the “AR” button on the product page, and models will appear “in front of them” wearing the product.

The feature, developed in partnership with AR company HoloMe, is available now through the Asos app on iOS 11.3 devices. It will be trialled across 100 new-in Asos Design products.

The test is part of Asos’s ongoing experimentation with new technology. In recent months, Asos has launched an “Action” on Google Assistant, allowing customers to shop with just their voice, and has introduced an artificial intelligence–driven Fit Assistant to help customers get the right size the first time.

The online retailer is also trialling other AR features, including a tool that allows customers to view products on different size models, so customers can get a better sense of how something might fit their body shape.