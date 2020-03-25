Asos has paused several incoming deliveries from suppliers and third-party brands as it makes adjustments to manage its stock throughout the coronavirus uncertainty.

Like many other brands and retailers, Asos is adjusting its stock intake. As a result, the etailer is understood to be refusing shipments for spring 20 orders from several third-party brands and suppliers.

Last week Monsoon Accessorize, Debenhams and M&Co extended their supplier payment terms, effective immediately. Meanwhile, New Look put a halt on all current and future production and Primark wrote to all suppliers asking them to put a halt on all current and future production and the purchasing of any materials for the retailer.

One source close to Asos told Drapers: “They were one of our few hopes – our situation is dire at the moment. Surely, as one of the online giants, they have a responsibility to support smaller brands as much as they can?”

Asos is continuing to serve its customer deliveries as usual.