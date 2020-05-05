Asos scales up model social distancing measures

Asos is accelerating its use of augmented reality (AR) technology to simulate real-life model photography to support social distancing in its studios, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This follows the development and trial of its augmented reality tool “See My Fit” earlier this year. Developed in partnership with Israeli AR company Zeekit, See My Fit aims to help customers make more informed purchasing choices, by better showing how products look on a variety of models.

The use of the AR technology means that Asos can offer customers a simulated view of up to 500 products each week on six real-life models, as it digitally maps each product onto the model in a realistic way, taking account of the size, cut and fit of each garment.

Asos said the technology ensures product presentation remains as “realistic and engaging as possible”, while supporting social distancing by removing the need for models to enter the Asos studios.

The introduction of the new technology follows a range of Asos initiatives designed to protect model and staff wellbeing, including asking models and Asos Insiders to shoot products from home, and using more “flat shot” images where items are photographed on a hanger rather than on a model.

Tim Carey, senior content manager at Asos Studios, said: “We’re fortunate enough to have been experimenting with Zeekit’s AR technology for a while, which has meant that we could scale this tech up at short notice. It’s a great tool for us to have at our disposal, helping us drop new items on site each week and provide customers with realistic product images in a studio setting while protecting the well-being of our models and staff.”