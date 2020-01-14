Asos trials augmented reality fit tool

Asos is trailing an augmented reality tool, See My Fit, that offers shoppers a simulated view of a product in different sizes and on different body types.

Developed in partnership with Israeli AR company Zeekit, See My Fit aims to help customers make more informed purchasing choices, by better showing how products look on a variety of models.

By clicking the See My Fit button on one of the 800 dresses involved in the trial on desktop and mobile, Asos customers will be able to view that dress on a range of 16 models in sizes 4 to 18.

The etailer is the first retailer in Europe to trial the technology.

Yael Vizel, CEO of Zeekit, said: “With our patented, artificial intelligence-based AR technology powering See My Fit, we can connect the dots between what you see when shopping and what you receive at home, giving customers more confidence in purchasing the products they love.”

See My Fit follows a small earlier test by ASOS using Zeekit’s technology in 2018, which automatically displayed products on up to four different models.

In 2018, Asos introduced Fit Assistant, which uses machine learning to deliver personalised sizing recommendations for Asos customers. In June 2019, Asos tested Virtual Catwalk, an AR experience that allows shoppers to view models as if they are walking in the room with them.